GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Temperatures are on the rise and that means more fun in the sun! With all the focus on COVID-19, people may forget about the dangers of failing to protect their skin.

Allina Health says skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States. It is also one of the most preventable forms of cancer.

Dr. Elizabeth Farhat, a dermatologist with Allina Health, explains the importance of self-examinations, sunblock and getting trouble spots checked by a doctor.

