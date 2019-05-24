WACO, Texas — A new initiative to help the Waco community get healthier kicked off just in time for summer.

Move East Waco is a community-driven initiative that offers fitness and health education classes for the entire family. The program lasts six weeks.

“It is very important for East Waco simply because we look at our health rates and our health disparities, and we look at the lack of physical activity of our community," said Cuevas Peacock of Grassroots Community Development. "Here in East Waco, 40% of people don’t do anything physically active,"

Peacock said statistics also show high rates of obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes throughout East Waco.

"I believe it’s a worthy cause for the community,” Waco resident Tara Briscoe said. “Everybody has fun. They learn a lot of things and we enhanced it this year with the healthy food demonstration."

Each week there are 45 minutes of workout followed by health education tips.

The workout is free and open to everyone.

"It is right in the middle of the community so that people know its accessible to them and it’s for them,” Peacock said. “In order for us to become healthy together, we have to do it together."

The group meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Oscar DuConge Park in Waco.

