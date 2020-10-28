x
New COVID-19 mobile testing van available in Waco

The testing truck provides flexibility to bring testing directly to businesses and community members in a much larger area than before.
WACO, Texas — In a continued effort to provide free COVID-19 surge testing, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and the Waco-McLennan County Emergency Management have contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide a mobile COVID-19 testing platform. The truck can accommodate two testing lines that will be able to administer up to 500 tests each day, according to the City of Waco.

The fully self-contained unit has its own onboard power, onboard air-conditioning, heat and the ability to provide either positive or negative pressure to keep the clinicians safe while they supervise the COVID-19 tests.

The testing truck provides flexibility to bring testing directly to businesses and community members in a much larger area than before. If community members or businesses would like to request the truck to go to a particular business or event, they can call the Waco-McLennan County Emergency Management Office at 254-750-5911.

The tests administered from the mobile testing site will be saliva tests that require people who get tested to not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least half an hour before they take the test.  

The free tests are provided through the federal Community-Based Testing Site program that started in the Waco area in mid-October. The program is administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in partnership with local communities and private companies. Pre-registration is highly encouraged, according to the City of Waco. 

Testing dates, locations, and pre-registration links can be found on the City of Waco website.

