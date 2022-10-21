New Killeen recovery center for veterans now open in Killeen

Virtue Recovery Center has been saving lives and restoring families from substance abuse for years.

KILLEEN, Texas — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the opening of Virtue Recovery Center in Killeen.

Virtue Recovery is a nationally accredited, inpatient drug & alcohol rehab center that offers residential treatment for individuals suffering from addiction, dual diagnosis, and underlying trauma. They also have a Veterans program that caters to the Veteran’s specific needs.

Virtue has facilities open in Arizona and Oregon. Killeen is their second location in Texas as they also have a facility in Houston.

According to their website, Virtue Recovery understands that recovering from substance use is more than just “not using,” it is a lifestyle change. Virtue offers comprehensive services designed to engage guests in recovery and to build new and long-lasting skills to help our guests remain clean long-term.

Executive Director of Virtue Yancey Grimes says there's a vast need for more veteran assistance in Central Texas and hopes their facility can act as a bridge for the local veteran affairs.

"The need is overwhelming. We have the VA people we've known for many years and their need is overwhelming. Often times, they need to refer clients out and we want to be the people that they partner with because there are so many people that need help and need the resources. We're here to kind of supplement and help the VA," Grimes shared.

The United States Census Bureau reported there is nearly 65,000 veterans living in Killeen and Temple combined.

Because of this, the center was specifically offered in Central Texas to meet the needs of the local community.

Killeen Mayor pro tem Ken Wilkerson is sure the 22 men and women working at the facility will do life changing work for the veterans in need.

"We look forward to many years of the treatment that you can provide. We hope that you do well. We welcome you to our community," Wilkerson said.