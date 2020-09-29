New local business focuses on cleaning COVID-19

O'Neill's Covid Sanitation is based in Evant.

EVANT, Texas — During the coronavirus pandemic, closed signs hanging in windows of local businesses is an unfortunately common sight. In Evant, a new business has opened up fighting that very thing.

"I mean, I've taken my own money away from everything even taken paying my own bills. I put it into the company. I'm not going to say it's easy because it's not," Dwayne O'Neill of O'Neill's Covid Sanitation.

He said they have gotten a few calls this week and have some appointments. When they are called to clean, they use Petra ULV 500 and a fogger.