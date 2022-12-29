Tips on how to accomplish your New Year's resolutions

Doctors say we may want to start by changing the way we look at resolutions.

HOUSTON — Is a New Year’s resolution a good or bad thing?

Carman Whiting, a doctor with UT Physicians Family Medicine, said we first may want to start by changing the way we look at resolutions. Instead of it being a resolution, she said we should like at it as an opportunity.

“Often times we miss the mark with that term because we fall off," Whiting said. "Probably by the end of January. I think it’s better to think of them as goals.”

Making your goals realistic is a good way to achieve the resolution you’ve set. Maybe consider an accountability partner and celebrate the small victories along the way.

“Thinking about 2023 is a good opportunity to set goals not only about your health but about your relationships as well," Whiting said. "Because I think people have had some loss and lots of things have happened to them in the last two years.”

Many people set goals for their physical health but setting goals for your mental health can put you on the path to a happy and healthy future.

You can make sleep a priority, practice mindfulness and meditate. You can also spend more time with loves for a mood booster.

