WACO, Texas — The season of joy and excess is over and many of us promise ourselves we will eat healthier in the new year, but not all diets work for everyone.

Every year a fad diet comes along, but not all of them are healthy.

A new U.S. News and World Report ranked the best diets in 2020. Coming in number one for the third year in a row is the Mediterranean diet, followed by the Flexitarian diet.

Mediterranean Diet

The Mediterranean has a lot of good qualities. Jessica Urban, a nutrition manager at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest in Waco said it's filled with fish, fruits and vegetables, and whole grains. So, you can always count on getting your Omega 3 and fatty acids, which can reduce inflammation.

Keto Diet

The popular Keto diet came in at the bottom of the list. This low-carb diet focuses on proteins and fat. Urban said, if you try it, make sure you do it right.

"It is a good idea to instead of just eating bacon or sausage, make sure you're choosing more lean types of meat," Urban said.

Don't forget carbs are important, so Urban said instead of a strict Keto diet you should throw in some whole grains.

Vegan/Vegetarian Diet

Many people are going meatless and even chain restaurants are including meatless options on their menu, but if you don't do it right it could be unhealthy.

Urban said nutritionists and doctors will always recommend eating fruits and vegetables, but if you only eat that you could be missing out on proteins and other vitamins found in meat. Foods like nuts, beans, chickpeas, quinoa, and tofu are all good substitutes. Also, make sure you add whole grains into your meals.

If you do it right, a plant-based diet can be healthy. "There are so many good things about fruits and veggies, vita chemicals, vitamins, nutrients, cancer preventative properties and cardiovascular preventative properties as well," Urban said.

Don't forget to take your vitamins with any diet. This ensures you get what nutrients might be missing in your food.

Flexitarian

The Flexitarian diet has become popular in recent years. This diet is for those who don't want to go all-in on becoming vegan/vegetarian. It's a mostly plant-based diet with some meat and other animal products in moderation.

No matter which diet you choose, make sure you talk to a nutritionist or your doctor if you have health issues to see which diet will work for you.

