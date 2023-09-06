School districts reinforcing COVID-19 safety policies amid cases surging in Texas

A summer spike has caused COVID cases to ramp up by 70 percent in hospitalizations, seeping into school districts that are now taking precautions.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRYAN, Texas — COVID-19 is making a comeback across the nation and in Texas schools.

From kids gathering again to fall activities resuming, it's an uptick Waco ISD administrators saw coming.

"So, not surprised by any means, I wish it weren't the case but it is, and I know it's a trend across the state and across the country," said Rhiannon Settles, WISD Health Services Coordinator.

In the last month, COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 70 percent in Texas.

As the virus makes its way back into schools, districts are now reinstating safety measures to keep everyone safe. Settles shared how they plan to continue the cleaning practices that were already in place, preparing for anything.

"Good hand hygiene, of course, cover your cough, for COVID specifically we are asking that parents let us know if their child tests positive and those people who are positive will stay out for five days from onset of their symptoms. So I hate that it's happening but we're ready to manage it," Settles said.

Bryan ISD hasn't seen an increase in COVID or sickness in students but is doubling down on clean practices like hand washing. Barbara Ybarra, BISD's Associate Superintendent of Teaching and learning is thrilled to have students back but believes they achieve more when they're healthy.

"Of course you need to be fever-free and just taking good care of yourself, you're your best self when you're healthy and well and that's what we wanna see in our schools," said Ybarra.

While mask-wearing can not be mandated, educators encourage students to follow CDC guidelines to stay healthy.

More from KAGS: