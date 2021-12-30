Select Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies receive limited supplies of COVID-19 antiviral medication

The more than $400 Billion dollar company, starting today will offer COVID-19 antiviral medication at select locations in Texas.

CENTRAL, Texas — Walmart has announced that the grocery store and sister grocery Sam's Club, will be selling and dispensing COVID antiviral medication while limited supplies last.

Drugs, Paxlvoid and Molnupiravir will be available at select Texas stores starting Dec. 30, Walmart stated.

Customers and healthcare providers can go to the Walmart website and locate the nearest store offering the medications.

Since the COVID-19 antiviral medications are prescribed to those with COVID-19, Walmart states that it will only be available at Walmart and Sam’s Club by curbside pickup or via drive-thru pharmacy windows.

While initial treatment supply is limited, Kevin Host, Walmart senior vice president of pharmacy, says Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies stand ready to help expand treatment access nationwide.

“We are committed to working with our state and federal partners to provide access to new treatment options like authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications, as they become available,” Host stated.