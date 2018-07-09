HOUSTON – Southwest Airlines and the Houston Health Department are launching an investigation after an adult passenger with measles recently changed planes in Houston.

According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, various health departments across Texas are working to reach the 350 Texans who were on one of the four fights.

Texas health officials say that on Aug. 21 the adult passenger from North Texas boarded a Southwest flight in Dallas, flew to Houston, sat in the gate waiting area for an hour and then boarded a Southwest flight to Harlingen.

On Aug. 22, the same adult passenger boarded a flight in Harlingen, waited an hour in Houston and then boarded another flight in Dallas.

Houston health officials say so far they’ve contacted 17 of the 27 Houston passengers that were on those flights.

They say the good news is that none of them have showed any signs or symptoms of measles.

“We will reach out to the other 10 to make sure they know about it, and also monitor their symptoms,” Porfirio Villarreal, spokesperson with the Houston Health Department, said.

Villarreal says those 27 passengers are all from Houston and all flew on at least one of four flights:

On Aug. 21, Southwest Flight 5 from Dallas to Hobby

On Aug. 21, Flight 9 from Houston to Harlingen

On Aug. 22, Flight 665 from Harlingen to Hobby

On Aug. 22, Flight 44 to return to Dallas

He also says symptoms could still show up through next Wednesday.

“Those people that we’re most concerned about are those people on the plane,” Villareal said.

Officials say the contagious passenger never visited any airport restaurants or venues and only stayed in the waiting area for about an hour each time.

“The virus is transmitted when somebody that is ill coughs or sneezes, and so that’s the…it’s airborne. It is highly contagious, and that’s the bad news,” Villarreal said. “The good news is that here in Houston, we have a good percentage of vaccination rate. For example, we have children under 3 years of age, we have 95 percent of those children are properly immunized.”

Villarreal said before this year, their last reported case of measles here in Houston was in 2013. So, he says they’ve contacted health providers around and asked that if they see any signs of measles to give the health department a call immediately.

Measles is a highly contagious vaccine-preventable virus that lives in the nose and throat of an infected person. It can spread to others through coughing and sneezing.

Symptoms of measles include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. A person who develops systems of measles should contact their medical provider.

Passengers exposed to this patient may develop symptoms as late as Sept. 12, 2018, according to the health department.

Children should get two doses of measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, starting with the first dose at 12 to 15 months of age, and the second dose at 4 through 6 years of age.

Two doses of the vaccine are 97 percent effective against measles.

“This serves as a reminder about the importance of proper vaccination,” Dr. David Persse, Houston Health Department Local Health Authority, said. “The vaccine is safe and effective.”

This investigation is being coordinated by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

