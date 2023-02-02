Stories from the Heart: A Racing Heart

Race Car Driver Bryce Cornet beats the odds and raises awareness for congenital heart disorders.

6 News is teaming up with the American Heart Association to highlight "Stories from the Heart" throughout American Heart Month.

Meet Bryce Cornet, a race car driver who realized his heart wasn't just pumping with adrenaline but something else.

"My parents got me into go kart racing at the age of 6. I was fortunate to grow up not too far from a local karting track. I used to play with dye cast cars when I was young and watching Nascar with my dad," said Cornet.

But at age 15 when he got back home from getting his racing license in Canada, he noticed more than just a racing heart.

"Upon returning, is right when I started feeling actual symptoms for Wolff-Parkinson White. My heart palpitations could go from 10 seconds to a minute and I was almost passing out. I felt like I was going into cardiac arrest. I called my mom and said I think something is going on," he said.

An EKG discovered Wolff-Parkinson White Syndrome. A heart condition that causes the heart to beat abnormally fast for periods of time due to an extra electrical connection in the heart.

"How did you rise above that fear? To say what can I do about this? Is it curable?" asked 6 News Anchor Lindsay Liepman.

"That was the first question I asked. Is this determinantal to my well being? Is it curable?" said Cornet.

That answer: it is. He underwent two heart ablations. A procedure that blocks irregular electrical signals. Now he takes that fighting spirit with him in the drivers seat.

"The biggest thing for me is to not give up. You never know when things are going to change into something that benefits you. You have to keep with it. There's been multiple times through racing and being diagnosed with WPW that things looked grim but stick with it. And good things will come out," said Cornet.