Central Texan born with half a heart beats the odds

Pint-sized Central Texan beats the odds and continues to fight HLHS, a congenital heart defect.

Example video title will go here for this video

Eva-Ann Greger was born a fighter. Sideline snuggles and cheering her daughter to victory is something her mom Courtney never takes for granted.

"You gotta tell her how we do it," said Courtney as they sit on the couch together. Eva-Ann looks at her mom and smiles.

"Say repeat after me," said Courtney. "I am brave. I am strong. I am a warrior. I am loved. I am beautiful," they both say in unison.

Pregnant with her fourth baby, Courtney and husband Seth were excited for a routine ultrasound.

"Plot twist. 20 week ultrasounds are not always about the gender. We got the diagnosis that Eva-Ann our sweet baby girl would be born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, HLHS. The left side of her heart's not there. She's also missing an aorta...I couldn't make sense of it because who could live with half a heart? It doesn't make sense," said Courtney.

"At that point, when I realized this is serious my next question was...is she going to survive?" asked Courtney.

A series of open heart surgeries would help prolong her life.

"The oldest person with her heart defect is in her mid-30's. These surgeries are brand new. Thirty years ago the babies wouldn't survive. They were called blue babies. The journey, I realized is about to be a life long commitment of appointments, medications, therapies," said Courtney.

And eventually, a heart transplant. But still inside the womb, Eva-Ann was safe for now.

"They did tell us she was probably going to be blue. She wasn't going to be crying. The thing that's keeping her heart healthy is me. So once she's no longer apart of me, her fight will begin," she said.

On Easter Sunday, their miracle baby was born.

"And she's pink. And she's screaming. And I remember sitting there in complete shock...And my OBGYN put her on me and said I just wanted to show you she's alive! And the doctors whisked her away," said Courtney.

But not before Courtney made a promise to her daughter.

"I remember looking at her and she was so happy, not even knowing the fight that was ahead of her. I remember saying to her you promise to never leave me. You can't leave me, " said Courtney.

At 8 days old, Eva-Ann underwent her first open heart surgery. More than 18 and a half hours long. Courtney described her daughter's heart as half the size of a grape.

"And we're told her heart is going to stop and a machine will do it for her. At that point they will come let you know. They let us know Eva-Ann's heart is no longer beating. I have never felt such a feeling of helplessness. That I am sitting in a hospital where my daughter's heart is not beating," she said.

But Eva-Ann's heart started beating on its own again and the surgery was a success. Still at Dell Children's Hospital in Austin, a second surgery loomed after a stroke, dangerous blood clots and her oxygen levels depleted to 23%.

"Next thing I know I hear them say get the crash cart. Eva-Ann's about to code," recalled Courtney.

The second surgery at two months old was over 16 hours long.

But she survived.

Eva-Ann's Heart Warrior Journey 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

"It was the first time I got a true glimpse of the strength of a heart warrior. How amazing is that!" said Courtney.

"So after 155 days Eva-Ann walked out of Dell Children's laughing with the biggest bubble parade. So many doctors and nurses. And she felt the sunlight for the first time," she said.

It was a homecoming months in the making.

"I have no right to feel sad or feel upset because she just did the work. She's doing the work. Our story is someone else's survival guide. Because we are thriving for our children to thrive."

After a third surgery, Eva-Ann is now in heart failure and a heart transplant will be on the horizon. But Eva-Ann is living her best life.

"I don't want her to feel held back, because one day she's going to be sick. She's going to need a heart. I want all the memories and all the things because I want her to feel empowered and confident. I want her to say her words of affirmation. This is her storm, we're all just dancing in it," said Courtney.