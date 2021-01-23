Study: More people opting in for COVID-19 vaccine, pushback lingers

It's too early to tell if herd immunity will be impacted.

TEMPLE, Texas — As COVID-19 continues to surge around the country. some don't want to recive the vaccine. Health officials in Bell and McLennan Counties said, for now, not achieving herd immunity isn't a concern.

"You know, at this point, I think it's too early to say that it's in jeopardy," Kelly Craine with the McLennan County Health District said. "In McLennan County, we are inundated with requests to receive the vaccine.

A Kaiser Family Foundation survey that was completed in December showed that nearly a quarter (27%) of the public remains vaccine-hesitant. In this study,(59%) said side effects are their biggest concern along with a lack of trust in the government's handling of the drug's quick turnaround.

"When it comes to being rushed in regards to the coronavirus, the official name is SARS-V2, and a few years ago there was SARS-V1 that never really took off as a pandemic and so it's been being studied for many years," Craine said. "So, it hasn't been rushed."

Craine said the FDA only meets every six months to review how things are going but it has now been meeting every month. She said the goal for the FDA is to take a proactive stance on the vaccine and get out ahead of the virus.

"The bureaucratic process of approving it (vaccine) went faster," she said. "The process of creating the vaccine has been in the works for the last 10 tears."

The KFF survey in December shows that frontline healthcare workers (29%) and essential workers (33%) would also outright refuse the vaccine if it was offered. But, MD Baylor Scott & White in Temple's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Alejandro Arroliga said that's not what they are seeing.

"We are committed to educating our workforce, patients and community about the efficacy and safety of the COVID-19 vaccines. Our experience so far has been that the majority of those offered vaccine in Phase 1A, as defined by the federal and state guidance, have elected to receive it. And now, as we have begun offering vaccines to Texans through our state-designated hubs, we have not experienced any difficulties in filling our schedules and delivering hundreds of doses each day,” she said.

KFF completed two surveys in September and December and saw an eight percent increase in those willing to get the vaccine. Craine said she has read similar studies and believe we are on track for herd immunity at some point in 2021.

"In the summer there was a Robert Wood-Johnson study that said 50-percent of the people would be willing to get the vaccine and their latest study in December, that percentage changed to 75-percent, which is about what we need," she said.

As the vaccine becomes more widely available and other groups begin to get vaccinated, Craine said that if you're on the fence when it comes to your turn for the vaccine, take it to your doctor for a professional opinion.

"For anyone who's vaccine-hesitant and saying, you know, there are medical personnel that aren't taking it, ask your doctor. Ask your doctor if they've taken it, ask your doctor if they recommend you get it," Craine said.