Texas tribune hosts Temple public event on healthcare in rural Texas, will feature Temple experts and doctors

TEMPLE, Texas — Healthcare in rural Texas will be the discussion May 18 at Temple College. The Texas Tribune will be hosting a free event open to the public to discuss healthcare and will feature experts and doctors in the field.

"Running Low on Options: Health care in Rural Texas" will begin at Noon, and will feature Dr. Diedra Wuenschel, CEO of Winkler County Hospital District Lorenzo Serrano and CEO and co-founder of The Texas Tribune Evan Smith.

The event will be sponsored by Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas Inc., Texas Association of Counties, Texas Organization of Rural & Community Hospitals (TORCH) and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, according to the Texas Tribune.

A light lunch will also be served prior at the Temple College Academic Center, 2600 S. First St. at 11:00 a.m., according to the Tribune. Visitors can park in the North Parking lot for both events.