Texas ranks at the bottom among U.S. vaccination rates, study reports

Texas placed 48th in WalletHub's 2020 list of states that vaccinate the most.

AUSTIN, Texas — When it comes to vaccination rates across the U.S., Texas has one of the lowest in the country.

According to a WalletHub study analyzing states that vaccinate the most, Texas ranks at 48, only ranking ahead of New Jersey, Georgia and Mississippi. The top three states were Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire.

To come up with its numbers, Wallethub examined the 50 states plus the District of Columbia across 18 key categories. Those included data set ranges from the share of vaccinated children to the share of people without health insurance and to the presence of reported measles outbreaks.

The report also gave each state a ranking in three main categories:

Children and teenagers immunization rates

Adult and elderly vaccination rates

Immunization uptake disparities and factors

Texas earned a ranking of 49, 41 and 36, respectively, in those categories – giving it a total score of 34.67. The top state, Massachusetts, earned a score of 79.38. Meanwhile, Mississippi, which ranked last in all three of these categories, earned a score of 16.36.

Another key indicator, "Highest Share of Civilian Noninstitutionalized Population without Heal Insurance Coverage," did not fare well in Texas. The state ranked last.

"Vaccines are incredibly important, but in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent anti-vaccination trends, it’s clear that the public needs greater education on their benefits and how they work," WalletHub said.

The report can be read in full here.