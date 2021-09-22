City of Killeen offering free flu shots, dental services

The City of Killeen will be offering free health services on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 at select locations.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen will be offering free health services on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24.

On Sept. 23, residents can get free flu shots. The flu vaccine will be offered at the Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 4201 Zephyr Rd., and will be first come, first serve for residents from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The city is also offering residents the opportunity to receive free dental services.

On Friday, Sept. 24, the Greater Killeen Community Clinic will be hosting its annual Dental Day of Smiles at Grace Christian Center at 7 a.m.

Extractions and fillings will be the services offered at this event. For those attending, participants must be 18 years or older, must be low income and have no dental insurance.

Dr. Devin Gneiting of Killeen Dental Clinic is excited about the event and to give back to the community.

"This is an outreach we enjoy doing every year to give back to the communities we serve," says Gneiting. "It is truly our pleasure to be given the opportunity to do this year after year."