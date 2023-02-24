TurnUp Waco invites you to twerk and dance to inclusive workouts

TurnUp Waco dance fitness is the first of its kind in Waco.

WACO, Texas — TurnUp Waco is the first of its kind in Waco, offering a safe space for everyone, while focusing on women's liberation, healing and empowerment.

Leaders at the dance fitness studio said they want people to create lots of movement and "come as they are."

Hope Mustakim, the owner of TurnUp Waco officially opened the studio on Jan. 1, as a way to bring a new and fresh perspective to working out.

"We want people to be their whole selves and be as loud as they want to be," Mustakim said.

The hip-hop style dance classes involve movements you can follow along to or make your own.

They range in day and times and each class is one hour long.

There will be special classes this weekend, including TurnUp Mardi Gras Friday night. The class begins at 7:00 p.m.

On Sunday Jamel's Top Secret Dance Fitness class will begin at 6:00 p.m. It's been voted the number one dance fitness tour in the United States for 2021.

"He's come all the way from Florida and he's really going to turn things up," Bee Renee, a future instructor at TurnUp Waco, said.

Memberships range in price. New members receive one free class.

Mustakim said classes will also expand to wellness by including yoga and other things.

The dance space can also be rented if you would like to hold an event there.