BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is from Sept. 5, 2019 on the "Vape Debate."

Two suspected cases of severe pulmonary disease associated with the use of e-cigarettes were found in Brazos County, the Brazos County Health District said.

The Texas Department of State Health Services issued a health alert, which includes details on the reporting of e-cigarette related pulmonary disease.

What are e-cigarettes?

E-cigarettes are devices that deliver an aerosol to the user by heating a liquid that usually contains nicotine, flavorings, and other chemicals. E-cigarettes can also be used to deliver marijuana or other substances, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

11 signs of pulmonary disease

A cough that won’t go away Coughing up a lot of mucus Wheezing Blue lips or fingernails Fatigue (extreme tiredness) most or all of the time Frequent colds Shortness of breath Losing weight without trying Swollen feet, ankles, or legs Having to clear your throat a lot Chest tightness

If you are concerned about e-cigarette health risks, the district and TDSHS suggests that you consider not using products. People who experience difficulty breathing, cough, or other symptoms in the days or months after vaping should seek immediate medical attention. If the vaping products that were used are still available, set them aside in case testing is needed.

Healthcare providers in Brazos County and surrounding areas have been asked to report any cases of e-cigarette-associated severe pulmonary disease to the BCHD.

