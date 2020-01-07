Urgent need for Type O blood soars ahead of July 4 holiday

Baylor Scott & White anticipates an increase of traumas over the weekend

TEMPLE, Texas — As the 4th of July holiday nears, Baylor Scott & White is asking for the public's help in donating blood, especially Type O, as they anticipate an increase in the number of traumas.

Health officials say traumatic injuries and accidents are the leading cause of death among children and adults under 46 years of age. They say in order to maintain an adequate blood supply they are asking the public to consider donating blood in the near future.

If you would like to donate before the holiday at a local blood center or upcoming mobile drive, you are asked to schedule an appointment and can do so by calling 254-724-4376 or online at www.bswblood.com to get more information.