Waco Family Medicine receives '$1 million gift' from retired Waco dentist, philanthropist

Waco Family Medicine says the donation by Dr. George Jurek will go towards a new dental clinic which will provide care for thousands of patients in the coming years.

WACO, Texas — Waco Family Medicine just received a donation gift of $1 million towards their campaign for a new dental health clinic. The gift was from Dr. George Jurek, who is a retired dentist and local philanthropist in the community.

According to the dental facility, Dr. Jurek founded the Dr. George Jurek Dental Services Fund at Waco Foundation to support access to dental care as a partnership between Waco Family Medicine.

Waco Family Medicine stated they were very grateful for the donation and for Dr. Jurek's generosity.

“Receiving a gift of this magnitude by someone who understands the meaning of our work so thoroughly is invigorating. Throughout his life, Dr. Jurek has made important contributions to whole-person and community health, and the fact that he has chosen to build his legacy into the fabric of our facility will challenge us to maintain his vision of whole-person health for generations to come. I can’t thank him enough for that,” the facility stated.

Dr. Jurke, according to the dentistry, credits his will to providing access to affordable dental care, going as far back to when he was a kid and his first experience at a dental office.

"... He had a toothache for several days and finally, his parents gave him $1 to go see a dentist. He walked to downtown Waco and found a dentist willing to help. He was such a good patient that when he gave his $1 to pay, the dentist gave him 10 cents back in change. Dr. Jurek knew he could help people, just as he had been helped, by going into dentistry," Waco Family Medicine stated.

Waco Family Medicine believes that Dr. Jurek has continued his vision of helping people with his million-dollar donation.

"This $1 million gift to establish a state-of-the-art dental clinic in the new Waco Family Medicine building is a culmination of Dr. Jurek’s generosity and compassion for his fellow community members," the dentistry stated.