Waco- McLennan County announces eight free COVID-19 vaccination events

From Nov. 1 to Nov. 6, Waco-McLennan County Public Health will offer free COVID-19 vaccinations at select locations.

WACO, Texas — Waco- McLennan County Public Health will host eight free COVID-19 vaccination events from Nov. 1 to Nov. 6. The locations are as followed:

Monday, Nov. 1 vaccination clinic at:

4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Robinson ISD Intermediate Campus Cafe (699 S. Old Robinson Rd).

You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

Tuesday, Nov. 2 vaccination clinic at:

4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

LaVega High School Cafeteria (555 TX-340 Loop)

You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

Wednesday, Nov. 3 vaccination clinics at:

Noon to 6 p.m.

Holy Spirit Episcopal Church (1624 Wooded Acres Dr)

3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Brazos High School (3005 Edna Ave)

You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.

Thursday, Nov. 4 vaccination clinic at:

4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Valley Mills High School (1 Eagle Way)

Friday, Nov. 5 vaccination clinic at:

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Texas State Technical College (TSTC), Student Recreation Center (3801 Campus Dr.)

You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

Saturday, Nov. 6 vaccination clinics at:

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

China Spring Intermediate (4001 Flat Rock Rd.)

You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

9 a.m. to Noon.

Shepherd’s Heart Drive-thru Clinic (106 W. Lyndale)

Know Before You Go:

Walk-ins are welcome, and online registration for a planned appointment is accessible here.

According to the county, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer will be available at all locations. Booster shots will also be available for the vaccines mentioned. To ensure that you receive your third dose or booster shot on time, please bring your immunization card with you.