Health officials in Canada are warning folks to “walk like a penguin” to avoid falling.

The City of London – yes, in Canada - tweeted you should keep you hands out of your pockets, loosen the knees, point feet outwards, shorten your stride and shuffle.

It makes sense, if you’ve ever walked on ice, because when it’s very slippery and smooth ice, things can get hairy really quickly.

CBC – the Canadian broadcasting agency – naturally spoke to some who all agreed it was very sensible to walk carefully on the ice.

The CBC reported several citizens were also annoyed by the lack of sidewalk clearing that caused them to have to penguin walk.

"I'm pretty young and agile, but there are people who aren't, people with walkers and just older people that feel unsafe on the streets," Liz Harris told the outlet.