Why are the men at 6 News wearing pink ties?

TEMPLE, Texas — On Feb. 11, the men at 6 News will don on pink ties all for a good cause.

They are taking part in the Susan G. Komen campaign called "The Pink Tie Guys," which is designed to raise money to help ensure women in Central and East Texas can access essential breast health services and education programs, as well as help support research in finding cures for breast cancer.

Every $100 raised can help provide a life-saving mammogram for someone who might not have access or afford it, the campaign states.

On Feb. 12, they are going to announce the pink tie guy who won and raised the most money.

Kris Radcliffe (took part last year, too)

Our Pink Tie Guys are competing against other men in the community.

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women in the U.S. Susan G. Komen anticipates 42,000 women will lose that battle this year.

Susan G. Komen also helps out 5 million people in Central and East Texas.