Health

Texas Today to walk for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Susan G. Komen began in 1982. The organization brings communities and survivors of Breast Cancer together for their walks to find a cure for Breast Cancer.

WACO, Texas — In October, Texas Today wears pink, to recognize the survivors, loved ones and those who have passed from breast cancer.

Texas Today will take part in the Susan G. Komen Walk in Waco at the end of the month.

Together, the team will walk side by side with everyone who has been impacted by the disease.

#Whywewalk will be a way you at home can show your support throughout the month.

Our own Taheshah Moise will bring special reports every Friday as we lead up to the walk on Sunday, October 30th.

Click here to see what the Komen organization is about.

You can join the Texas Today walk team by clicking here.

