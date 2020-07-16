Would you walk through it? San Antonio restaurant installs entryway that will spray you with disinfectant

"It's not mandatory," the restaurant owner said. "But we definitely recommended it. It makes our staff feel a little bit better about having people come in here."

SAN ANTONIO — In an age when you can never be too cautious, one San Antonio restaurant owner isn't taking any chances.

As the Alamo City passes surpasses 20,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, Ceasar Zepeda is adding another measure of safety.

"It's just one extra layer that makes us feel a little bit better to continue to do what we do here," the owner of Alamo Biscuit Company said.

The well-known San Antonio chef is referring to a disinfecting portal that employees and customers now have the option of walking through before going inside.

"It's very safe for your skin," says John Vale, the owner of Sanitizer2You, which installed the innovative entrance. "Our No. 1 priority is employee/customer safety and health before anything. It's a disinfectant spray it's 99.7%, kills all germs. We strongly recommend just close your eyes and cover your mouth."

The portal was installed at the northwest-side restaurant Wednesday afternoon. It's been put to good use since then, but it's also seen pushback from patrons.

"Just concerns of, 'What's being sprayed on? Do you have to do it to come into the restaurant?'" Zepeda said, listing off the questions some customers have had.

"Again, it's not mandatory. But we definitely recommended it. It makes our staff feel a little bit better about having people come in here as well. So I think it (is) just the unknown."