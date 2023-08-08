Killeen | Yoga is helping provide mental health support for military communities

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors offers many mental health resources, including their Warrior at Ease Yoga Class.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KILLEEN, Texas — Many people in military communities struggle mentally after serving, so Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, Killeen stepped in to help.

With many recourses available at the clinic, there's one that takes a unique approach to mental health assistance.

The Warriors at Ease Yoga Class allows veterans, active duty military, and military families a space to relax every Thursday from 10:45 a.m. to noon.

"This class helps me stay calm, cool and collective," Military veteran Chenique Slater said.

Every week, Slater uses the yoga class to benefit her mentally, just like many others in the area.

According to the National Council of Behavioral Health, 30 percent of active duty and reserve military personnel deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan have a mental health condition requiring treatment.

Of those, less than 50 percent of returning veterans in need receive any mental health treatment at all.

That's why the clinic makes sure veterans like Slater are taken care of.

For five years, the clinic has served the communities in Central Texas, but this clinic is one part of a larger movement.

There are multiple other locations that provide needed mental health services across Texas and the United States.

As for the warriors at Ease Yoga program, those part of it said that it's changed their lives in great ways.