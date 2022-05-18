'You're not weak' | New diagnosis could change how we see grief

"It's normal to stay preoccupied with death for some time after a loved one passes, but prolonged grief disorder might be diagnosed if those feelings persist..."

TEMPLE, Texas — More than one-million Americans died during the coronavirus pandemic, causing those who lost someone a lot of prolonged grief. A new diagnosis adopted by the American Psychiatric Association seeks to classify prolonged grief, and according to mental health professionals, this could change the way we view grief.

"All of us yearn for the person that we've lost after they die," said Dr. Patricia Harney, a clinical psychologist and a faculty member at Harvard Medical School.

Harney said prolonged grief disorder is really an extreme form of grieving.

After years of back and forth between medical professionals, it was officially added to the DSM-5, which is the diagnostic and statistical manual of mental disorders, this year.

"It's normal to stay preoccupied with death for some time after a loved one passes, but prolonged grief disorder might be diagnosed if those feelings persist for more than a year and really disrupt a person's life,” Harney explained.

According to a 2021 study, 1 in 10 people who lose someone suffer from prolonged grief. This can put them at higher risk of developing other health problems, too.

Harney said many aspects of the pandemic could also lead to prolonged grief disorder including the sudden death of a loved one, not being able to be with a loved one as they die or having to isolate instead of holding a funeral.

"For everyone person who dies, there are five or six people close to them who are grieving that person's death," Harney said. "So then you could say there are five- to six-million people grieving the loss of someone who has died due to COVID."

And while anyone can suffer from prolonged grief, a study published in the Journal of Death and Dying found that African Americans are more likely to experience it. Experts say it's likely because of systemic racism, a cultural stigma around getting mental health help and overall barriers to care.

"If you think about the pandemic, we know that Black and brown communities have been disproportionately affected by COVID,” Harney said. “Some families have lost many family members, and so the grief gets compounded by these public health disparities. That Black and brown communities are contending with.”

Crystal Morris is a Licensed Professional Counselor who owns Butterflies Prospering Wellness in Killeen. Morris said, "being in the African American community, there's a lot of oppression and marginalize individuals that you know the stigma you know, if you do go to mental health or seek out behavioral health, you're weak, you know, and as a result, they're not quite reaching out."

Morris has seen clients throughout the pandemic suffering from grief and wants to be an advocate especially for those who might be afraid to seek treatment.