GALVESTON, Texas -- Heavy rains have brought street flooding to Galveston and some of the coastal communities Monday morning.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Galveston, Brazoria, Chambers and Matagorda counties until 1:30 p.m. Monday with heavy rains moving along the coast.
We're getting reports of numerous impassable roads in Galveston and Chambers counties. Highest total from the NWS Houston is 10 inches near State Highway 124 at the bridge near High Island.
Beach patrol says they are putting up red flags to warn swimmers of dangerous conditions. So far, not bringing in guard towers.
Businesses along The Strand in Galveston say they are closing until Monday afternoon to street flooding. The water is knee-deep in some parts.
The flooding in Galveston is bad news for businesses looking to cash in on Labor Day.