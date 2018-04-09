It may be a gray day to stay inside and watch a movie. Director Shawn Hobbs has the latest with Director's Chair.

News Movies on Disc and Digital

  • Hereditary - Lionsgate, Rated R
  • Adrift - Universal, Rated PG-13
  • Won't You Be My Neighbor? - Universal, Rated PG-13
  • Ideal Home - Sony, Not Rated
  • Beast - Lionsgate, Rated R
  • Dark River - Filmrise, Not Rated
  • Ghost Stories - IFC, Not Rated
  • Found Footage 3D - Shudder, Rated R
  • UFO - Sony, Rated PG-13
  • Luis and The Aliens - Cinegidm, Not Rated

New Streaming on Amazon Prime

  • Jack Ryan (Season 1) - TV-MA

New Streaming on Netflix

  • Paradise PD (Season 1) - YV-MA
  • Ozark (Season 2) - TV-MA

New Exclusive Movies on Demand

  • Reprisal - Liongsate, Rated R
  • An Actor Prepares - Gravitas, Not Rated
  • Boarding School - Sony, Rated R
  • Blood Fest - Rooster Teeth, Not Rated
  • Pick of the Litter - IFC
  • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal, Rated PG-13
© 2018 KCEN