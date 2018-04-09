It may be a gray day to stay inside and watch a movie. Director Shawn Hobbs has the latest with Director's Chair.

News Movies on Disc and Digital

Hereditary - Lionsgate, Rated R

Adrift - Universal, Rated PG-13

Won't You Be My Neighbor? - Universal, Rated PG-13

Ideal Home - Sony, Not Rated

Beast - Lionsgate, Rated R

Dark River - Filmrise, Not Rated

Ghost Stories - IFC, Not Rated

Found Footage 3D - Shudder, Rated R

UFO - Sony, Rated PG-13

Luis and The Aliens - Cinegidm, Not Rated

New Streaming on Amazon Prime

Jack Ryan (Season 1) - TV-MA

New Streaming on Netflix

Paradise PD (Season 1) - YV-MA

Ozark (Season 2) - TV-MA

New Exclusive Movies on Demand

Reprisal - Liongsate, Rated R

An Actor Prepares - Gravitas, Not Rated

Boarding School - Sony, Rated R

Blood Fest - Rooster Teeth, Not Rated

Pick of the Litter - IFC

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal, Rated PG-13

