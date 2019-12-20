AUSTIN, Texas — The news of the plotted abduction of baby Margot Carey and death of mother Heidi Broussard raises questions around how frequently and why infant abductions happen.

From 1964 to Oct. 2019, 327 children under the age of one have been abducted in the U.S., according to National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Forty-one of those cases have been in Texas.

Among all those cases, 140 were abducted from healthcare facilities, 140 from homes and 47 in other locations.

Of those 327 children who were abducted, 257 of them were taken by women of childbearing age, between the ages of 14 and 39.

A nurse or healthcare worker is more likely to take a child from a healthcare setting, while a babysitter, relative or friend is more likely to take an infant from the home, NCMEC says.

The majority of these cases have not ended in violence, unlike what happened to Broussard. NCMEC says since 1964, only 11% (39 cases) of the child abductions have resulted in the mother's death.

NCMEC has identified a number of characteristics infant abductions have in common, but they are clear in the fact not of all these factors may be present in every situation.

For infant abductions related to healthcare:

The suspect is usually a woman of childbearing age who appears to be pregnant

Often compulsive and relies on manipulation, lying and deception

Often in a relationship; desire to provide baby for companion or companion's desire for a baby may be motivation

Usually lives where the abduction occurs

Often visits healthcare facility prior to the abduction and asks questions of the staff; may also abduct from the home

Usually the abduction is planned, though they may not target a specific infant, instead seizing on an opportunity that presents itself

May impersonate a healthcare professional

Becomes familiar with healthcare staff, routines and victim's extended family

Usually capable of caring for the baby once the abduction happens

Those who abduct from home settings:

More likely to be single but claim to have a partner

Often target a mother she meets through a healthcare facility visit

Usually plans the abduction and comes armed, although she may not use the weapon

Usually impersonates a healthcare or social services professional when visiting the target's home

Currently in the U.S., there are 15 children under the age of six months who have been abducted and are still missing, according to NCMEC.

