HEWITT, Texas — A hundred men joined together in the Midway ISD Performing Arts Center to help raise money for a rare genetic disorder Saturday.

Those men are make up A capella group Vocal Majority, and they hold 13 national championships.

Among their voices is Keith Richbourg, a man who has experienced the genetic disorder as a father.

Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) is a genetic disorder that only affects one in 25,000 children. So when Richbourg's daughter was diagnosed, taking the next step was far from easy.

The family said there were only four facilities around the United States where they could go for care.

Fortunately, there was one in the Dallas area where they lived.

MPS is genetic lysosomal storage disease caused by the body's inability to produce certain enzymes.

This means the body cannot break down certain types of molecules, leaving them to build up over time. According to the National MPS Society, that buildup causes widespread damage throughout the body including the heart, bones, joints, respiratory system and central nervous system, ultimately leading to a shortened lifespan.

Those diagnosed often don't live past 20.

Jenna Richbourg died in 2017 at the age of 19.

Before her death, the Richbourg family decided to keep Jenna's legacy alive by creating the Jenna Marie Richbourg Endowment Fund and worked with the MPS Society to help other children in the same situation.

To begin raising money, Richbourg put together an a Capella concert with Vocal Majory in 2018.

It has since become an annual event.

Richbourg held another concert Saturday. He now sings with the group, practicing in Dallas every week.

Richbourg says he will continue to sing in Jenna's memory, raising money to help other parents have as much time with their children as possible.