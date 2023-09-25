This Day in History: Sept. 26 | Soviet officer Stanislav Petrov avoids nuclear war

On Sept. 26, 1983, a Soviet officer prevented a false alarm from causing a nuclear disaster.

TEMPLE, Texas — On this day in history, the world came dangerously close to nuclear war. A decision by one officer in the Soviet Union may have prevented a global catastrophe.

This Day in History

1983- Soviet officer Stanislav Petrov disobeys protocol after early-warning systems indicate five nuclear missiles have been launched against the USSR by the United States. Believing it to be a false alarm, Petrov chose not to report the strike to his superiors, instead reporting the alleged strikes as a system malfunction.

Petrov's decision is considered to have prevented a retaliatory attack that likely would have started a large-scale nuclear war between the U.S. and the USSR. Some even go so far as to credit Petrov with "saving the world".

More notable events on Sept. 26

1969- "The Brady Bunch" premieres.

1969- The Beatles release Abbey Road, their last-recorded album (1970's "Let it Be" was their final album released, but much of it was recorded before "Abbey Road").

1960- The first televised U.S. presidential debate is held between John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon.

1918- The Meuse-Argonne Offensive begins, the largest and most costly American offensive of World War I. The battle would continue until Nov. 11, when the Armistice was signed.

The Meuse-Argonne Offensive was the deadliest campaign in American history, costing over 26,000 soldiers their lives and resulting in over 120,000 casualties.

1914- The Federal Trade Commission is established to prevent business monopolies and regulate interstate commerce.

1820- Frontiersman Daniel Boone dies in Missouri at age 85.

1580- English explorer Sir Francis Drake arrives in Plymouth Harbour, England, completing his 33-month circumnavigation voyage of the Earth.