Waco Fire Department pays tribute to 9/11 first responders in annual ceremony

WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department is set to honor the heroic first responders of Sept. 11, 2001, during a ceremony on Monday morning, marking the 22nd anniversary of the tragic events that unfolded that fateful day.

Fire Chief Gregory Summers expressed the department's commitment to remembering and paying tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice that day. "The Waco Fire Department will remember the sacrifices made on Sept. 11, 2001," Chief Summers said. "We will never forget those who lost their lives 22 years ago."

The observance will take place at all Waco fire stations and will follow a schedule that aligns with the timeline of events from that morning in 2001.

- At 7:40 a.m., all fire stations will pull their engines outside. Firefighters, wearing their Class B uniform shirts, will stand at attention in front of their assigned place.

- At 7:46 a.m., precisely when the first tower was struck on that day, a general alarm will sound across the fire stations. All firefighters will stand at attention, observing one minute of silence to honor the fallen.

- At 8:03 a.m., marking the moment when the second tower was struck, another general alarm will sound, prompting all firefighters to stand at attention for another minute of reflection.

- At 9:37 a.m., when the Pentagon was struck, dispatch will make an announcement over the radio. Once again, all firefighters will stand at attention, observing one minute of silence to pay tribute to those affected.