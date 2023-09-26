The biggest and the 'baddest' | When Texas prisoners got a shot at becoming rodeo stars

The annual Texas Prison Rodeos ran for 55 years as prisoners got a taste of freedom, at least for a few hours.

TEXAS, USA — Probably not the most likely place for a rodeo, but once upon a time in Texas, just outside the “Walls” unit of the state prison in Huntsville, thousands of prisoners risked life and limb participating in one of the toughest rodeos in the USA.

For 55 years, prison inmates competed for prize money, a tradition that began in 1931.

Each Sunday in October, as many as 25,000 visitors – most from the “outside” – would fill the arena next to the prison to watch the action. Over the long history of the Texas prison rodeos, at least two inmates died and many dozens were injured when they tangled with wild bulls. Only two prisoners even tried to escape during the rodeo, and both were caught.

By the 1980s, prison officials began losing interest in the rodeo and the Texas Legislature refused to spend half a million dollars for repairs to the arena. The last rodeo was held in 1986, and the arena was demolished.

It marked the end of a long and fascinating history when prisoners were set free – at least for a little while – as they risked it all for a chance to become rodeo stars.

