This Day in History | George Washington begins construction on the U.S. Capitol

Sept. 18 has seen a lot over the years, such as the beginning of construction on one of America's most important buildings.

TEMPLE, Texas — Sept. 18 has seen a lot over the years, from the death of one of music's biggest icons to the beginning of construction of one of America's most enduring landmarks.

This Day in History:

2020- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at age 87.

1977- Space probe Voyager 1 takes the first photo of the Earth and Moon together in a single frame.

1976- Chinese Communist Party Chairman Mao Zedong's funeral is held in Beijing.

1975- Patty Hearst, the granddaughter of American newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst, is arrested by the FBI for armed robbery after being kidnapped by the far-left group the Symbionese Liberation Army the year before.

1970- Rock legend Jimi Hendrix dies at age 27. Known for songs like "Purple Haze", "Hey Joe" and "All along the Watchtower" among many others, Hendrix is renowned as one of the best and most influential guitarists of all time.

1947- The National Security Act is signed by President Harry Truman, establishing the Central Intelligence Agency, the Department of Defense, the National Security Council and the United States Air Force.

1862- Confederate troops retreat back to Virginia after the Battle of Antietam, the bloodiest single-day battle of the American Civil War.

1793- George Washington lays the cornerstone of the foundation of the United States Capitol. Taking nearly a century to complete, the Capitol building is the center of the legislative branch of the United States government.

