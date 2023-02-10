This Day in History: Oct. 3 | O.J. Simpson is acquitted of murder

On this day in history, Germany was once again reunited, and one of the most famous trials in America came to a close.

TEMPLE, Texas — Oct. 3 has seen multiple world-changing events over the years, from the reunification of Germany to Great Britain becoming a nuclear power to O.J. Simpson being acquitted of double-murder.

This Day in History:

1995- Former football star and actor O.J. Simpson is acquitted of murder in one of the most famous trials in U.S. history. Simpson was accused of murdering his estranged wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman in 1994.

After 252 days of controversial and highly televised trial, Simpson was found not guilty by the jury.

Simpson would later be found liable on multiple charges in civil court and ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages to the families of the victims. In 2007, Simpson was sentenced to 33 years in prison for armed robbery, kidnapping and other charges.

Simpson was released on parole on Oct. 1, 2017.

Other notable events on Oct. 3:

1993- The Battle of Mogadishu begins. 18 U.S. soldiers and an estimated 700 to 1,500 Somali militia fighters are killed during an attempt to capture officials in the organization of warlord Mohamed Farrah Aidid in Somalia.

1990- East and West Germany are reunified as a single nation on what is known as "Unity Day", the first time since 1945 that there had been a single, unified German state.

1960- "The Andy Griffith Show" debuts on American television.

1952- Great Britain performs its first atomic test, becoming the third nuclear power in the world.

1863- President Abraham Lincoln designates the last Thursday in November as Thanksgiving Day.

52 B.C. (believed to be, exact date unsure)- Vercingetorix, the leader of the Gauls, surrenders to Roman forces under Julius Caesar at the Battle of Alessia.

Vercingetorix would be taken to Rome in chains to be paraded in a triumph for Caesar and was executed six years later.