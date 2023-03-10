This Day in History: Oct. 4 | The Soviet Union launches Sputnik, kicking off the Space Age

Over the years, Oct. 4 has seen the launch of the world's first artificial satellite, the beginning of work on Mount Rushmore and a current home run record.

TEMPLE, Texas — On Oct. 4, 1957, the Soviet Union launched the world's first artificial satellite, kicking off a decade of competition for the final frontier and bringing humanity into the Space Age.

This Day in History:

1957- The Soviet Union launches Sputnik, the world's first artificial satellite, kick-starting the "Space Age" and the "Space Race" between the U.S. and USSR.

The 184-pound, 22-inch diameter satellite, named after the Russian word for "fellow traveler", was launched from the Tyuratam launch base in the Kazakh Republic.

Sputnik traveled at around 18,000 miles an hour, orbiting the Earth once every hour and 36 minutes. It transmitted radio signals back to Earth that were strong enough to be picked up even by amateur radio operators.

Sputnik also began the "Space Race" between the United States and USSR as both countries competed to be the first to accomplish new advancements into space.

In January 1958, Sputnik's orbit deteriorated and it burned up in the Earth's atmosphere.

More notable events on Oct. 4:

2022- New York Yankees player Aaron Judge hits his historic 62nd home run of the season, breaking Roger Maris' single-season home record from 1961.

1970- Singer Janis Joplin dies at age 27.

1927- Sculpting begins on Mount Rushmore.

1883- The Orient Express departs on its first official trip from Paris to Constantinople.

1853- The Crimean War begins as the Ottoman Turks declare war on Russia. Fighting would last more than two years, with England and France joining on the side of the Ottomans. The war was officially ended by the Treaty of Paris in March 1856.

1582- The Gregorian calendar is introduced, replacing the Julian calendar and being adopted by most countries over the following centuries.

1535 (believed, exact date unclear)- the first complete printed English-language Bible is printed by Miles Coverdale.