This Day in History: Oct. 5 | The Iran-Contra Affair is revealed

On this day in history, the breaking of an infamous scandal in U.S. history, and the film debut of cinema's most famous spy.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — Oct. 5 was witness not only to the film debut of cinema's most famous secret agent, but also the beginning of an infamous scandal within the U.S. government.

This Day in History:

1986- The Iran-Contra scandal unravels after a plane carrying weapons is shot down over Nicaragua by the Sandinista regime.

Eugene Hasenfus, an American on the plane, is captured by the Nicaraguan government and states that he was shipping military supplies into Nicaragua for use by the Contras, an anti-Sandinista force, in an operation allegedly run by the CIA.

President Ronald Reagan and other officials denied the CIA's involvement in the flight, but an investigation revealed it to the public over the next few months. The U.S. had been secretly selling weapons to Iran in an attempt to secure the release of American hostages.

Money from the weapon sales was then used to provide support to the Contras against the Sandinistas.

In the end, after months of hearings, 11 members of the Ronald Reagan administration were eventually convicted of various charges relating to the scandal, though Reagan himself was never charged.

Other notable events on Oct. 5:

2011- Apple co-founder Steve Jobs dies at 56.

1990- "Henry & June" becomes the first NC-17-rated film to be shown in theaters.

1970- PBS begins broadcasting on U.S. television.

1969- "Monty Python's Flying Circus" debuts on BBC1.

1962- "Dr. No", the first James Bond film, premieres, starring Sean Connery as the famous spy.

1947- Harry Truman delivers the first-ever televised presidential address, asking Americans to cut back on their use of grain in order to help Europe, which was still recovering from World War II.

1892- American outlaws the Dalton Brothers are gunned down in their hometown of Coffeyville, Kansas after attempting to rob both of the town's banks at the same time.

After one of the gang members was recognized, the gang was ambushed at both banks by armed townspeople. Bob and Grat Dalton were killed in the gunfight, alongside other gang members Dick Broadwell and Bill Powers.

Emmett Dalton was the only member of the gang to survive, spending 14 years in prison and later becoming a writer.