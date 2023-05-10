This Day in History: Oct. 6 | The first 'talking picture' premieres

Oct. 6 has seen multiple historic firsts, from the first "talkie" to the first human-powered circumnavigation of the Earth to Michael Jordan's first retirement.

TEMPLE, Texas — Over the years, Oct. 6 has seen a wide variety of historic firsts, including the first train robbery in America, the premiere of the first "talking picture" and Michael Jordan's first retirement from professional basketball.

This Day in History:

1927- Warner Brothers' "The Jazz Singer", considered to be the first-ever "talking picture", premieres in New York City.

While other movies had previously had synchronized sound for music or sound effects, "The Jazz Singer" was the first full feature film to have a soundtrack that included dialogue, even though only about a fourth of the movie was actually recorded for sound.

By the 1930s, silent films had been mostly phased out in favor of "talkies".

Other notable events on Oct. 6:

2007- Author and explorer Jason Lewis completes the first human-powered circumnavigation of the Earth, walking, cycling, skating, kayaking, swimming, rowing and pedaling across five continents, covering a total of 46,505 miles, more than the circumference of the Earth.

1993- Michael Jordan retires from professional basketball for the first time at age 32, only to return in 1995.

1981- Egyptian President Anwar Sadat is assassinated by Islamic extremists.

1976- The "Gang of Four", a group of powerful officials in the Chinese Communist Party during the Cultural Revolution, is arrested in Beijing. They would later be charged and sentenced for crimes committed during the Cultural Revolution.

1961- President John F. Kennedy urges Americans to build bomb shelters to protect them in the event of a nuclear war with the Soviet Union.

1882- The Cincinnati Red Stockings and the Chicago White Stockings face off for the first time in major league baseball history that two pennant-winning teams would face off in a battle between the National League and the newly formed American Association. Cincinnati wins 4-0.

1866- The Reno Brothers commit the first train robbery in the United States, stealing around $13,000.

The robbery pioneered the method of stopping a moving train in a remote area where criminals could carry out the robbery with little interruption, which quickly became popular with other bandits in the West.