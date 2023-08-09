This Day in History: Sept. 13 | From "Law & Order" to Michelangelo

From an infamous prison riot to the carving of one of the most famous statues in the world, Sept. 13 has seen its fair share of history.

TEMPLE, Texas — Over the years, Sept. 13 has borne witness to many significant events, from the creation of iconic works of art to human rights declarations. Here are just some of the events that took place on this date in history.

2007- The United Nations adopts the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which establishes a universal framework of minimum standards for the survival, dignity and well-being of the Indigenous peoples of the world and elaborates on existing human rights standards and fundamental freedoms as they apply to Indigenous peoples.

1996- Rapper Tupac Shakur dies, six days after being shot in Las Vegas.

1990- "Law & Order" debuts. The popular law enforcement series would go on to become one of the longest-running prime-time TV dramas in the United States.

1971- A four-day revolt by prisoners at the Attica Correctional Facility in New York ends after police stage an assault on the prison. 29 inmates and 10 hostages were killed in the raid. The riot is considered the worst prison riot in United States history.

1951- The Battle of Heartbreak Ridge begins during the Korean War. The month-long battle eventually ended in a victory for United Nations forces made up primarily of American and French troops, who suffered heavy casualties totaling over 3,700.

1848- American railroad foreman Phineas Gage famously survives having an iron rod launched through his skull during a railway accident. He went on to live another 12 years with seemingly no physical ailments, although colleagues said his personality was changed.

1501- Michelangelo begins working on his statue of David.

335- The Church of the Holy Sepulchre is consecrated in Jerusalem. The Church is considered by some Christian groups to be built on the traditional site where Jesus Christ was crucified and contain the empty tomb in which he is believed to have been buried.