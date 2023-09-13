This Day in History: Sept. 14 | "O Say Can You See", the birth of "The Star-Spangled Banner"

Plenty has happened on Sept. 14 over the years, including the creation of America's national anthem.

TEMPLE, Texas — On this day in 1814, one of the defining symbols of America was created. On Sept. 14, 1814, Francis Scott Key wrote the song that would go on to become "The Star-Spangled Banner", America's national anthem.

Here are some quick facts about the song:

"The Star-Spangled Banner" is traditionally sung as only one verse, but the full, original version of the song actually has four verses.

The song was not originally called "The Star-Spangled Banner". Key originally called the song "The Defence of Fort M'Henry", as he was inspired to write it while watching the American flag flying over the Fort McHenry after being bombarded by British forces during the War of 1812.

The song is actually set to the tune of an English drinking song called "To Anacreon in Heaven".

"The Star-Spangled Banner" was officially adopted as the national anthem on March 3, 1931.

In addition to being an amateur poet, Francis Scott Key was also a prominent lawyer and later served as District Attorney for the District of Columbia.

Other notable events on Sept. 13:

1994- Acting commissioner of baseball Bud Selig announces the remainder of the 1994 Major League Baseball season, including the postseason and World Series, will be canceled due to a player's strike.

1986- NFL running back and baseball outfielder Bo Jackson hits his first home run.

1985- "The Golden Girls" premieres.

1984- MTV hosts the first MTV Video Music Awards. The Cars win Video of the Year with "You Might Think" and David Bowie wins Best Male Video with "China Girl".

1982- Hollywood icon and Princess of Monaco Grace Kelly dies after suffering a stroke and losing control of the car she was driving.

1960- Iraq, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela form the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

1901- U.S. President William McKinley dies, eight days after being shot. Theodore Roosevelt is sworn in as the 26th President of the United States, becoming the youngest person to hold the office.

1847- United States forces led by General Winfield Scott capture Mexico City, essentially bringing an end to the Mexican-American War.

1752- The British Empire adopts the Gregorian Calendar, which is still used today.