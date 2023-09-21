This Day in History | Sept. 22: Abraham Lincoln issues the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation

On Sept. 22, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln issued the first announcement of the order that would grant freedom to enslaved persons across the Confederacy.

TEMPLE, Texas — On This Day in History, Abraham Lincoln issued the first announcement of one his most famous acts as president, paving the way for the freedom of those enslaved across the South.

This Day in History:

1862- President Abraham Lincoln issues the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation shortly after a major Union victory at the Battle of Antietam, announcing that all enslaved persons in the rebelling states would be declared free on January 1, 1863.

While this version of the Proclamation did not outright grant those enslaved their freedom, it set the date for when they would become free at the beginning of the next year.

The Proclamation also did not free enslaved people across the United States, only those in the Confederate States who were rebelling against the Union.

Not only did the Proclamation grant freedom to many, it was also a tactical move to discourage other countries such as Great Britain and France, who were both anti-slavery, from backing the Confederacy.

The Emancipation Proclamation was a presidential order, not a law, so Lincoln later pushed for a Constitutional Amendment to make it permanent. Slavery was officially abolished in the United States by the 13th Amendment in 1865.

More notable events from Sept. 22:

1994- The first episode of the sitcom "Friends" airs.

1993- Texas Rangers pitcher Nolan Ryan pitches his final game.

1989- "Baywatch" premieres.

1980- The Iran-Iraq War begins as Iraq invades Iran. Fighting would continue until a cease-fire in 1988, with a formal peace agreement being signed in 1990.

1975- A second assassination attempt on President Gerald Ford fails.

1969- Willie Mays becomes the first baseball player since Babe Ruth to hit 600 home runs, and only the second overall to reach the milestone.

1906- The Atlanta Race Riot of 1906 begins. Local papers print a story about a Black man assaulting a white woman, inciting a white mob to attack Black citizens and Black-owned businesses. Over the next few days, at least 12 Black citizens were killed, though the total number is believed to be even higher.

1888- The first issue of "National Geographic Magazine" is published.

1828- Shaka, founder of the Zulu Kingdom in southern Africa, is assassinated by his two half-brothers.

1776- American military officer Nathan Hale is hanged by the British for spying during the American Revolution. His last words are reportedly "I only regret that I have but one life to give for my country."

1692- Eight people are hanged in what are considered the last executions of the Salem witch trials. Over the course of the trials, 19 people were hanged and six others were killed.