This Day in History: Sept. 28 | The Battle of Yorktown and the 'Black Sox' scandal begin

TEMPLE, Texas — Sept. 28, 1920, saw eight men indicted for one of the most infamous cheating scandals in professional sports, but that was far from the only noteworthy event.

This Day in History:

1920- Eight Chicago White Sox players are indicted by a grand jury for allegedly fixing the 1919 World Series for a bribe in the infamous "Black Sox" scandal.

Players Arnold "Chick" Gandil, George "Buck" Weaver, Oscar "Happy" Felsh, Charles "Swede" Risberg, Fred McMullin, Eddie Cicotte, Claude "Lefty" Williams and "Shoeless" Joe Jackson are immediately suspended by White Sox owner Charles Comiskey.

While the players would be acquitted in the trial, baseball commissioner Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis would still ban all eight players from ever playing organized baseball again.

Other notable events on Sept. 28:

2022- New York Yankees player Aaron Judge ties Roger Maris' 1961 record for most home runs in a single season with 61. He would go on to beat the record with his historic 62nd home run on Oct. 4, 2022, during a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.

2008- SpaceX successfully launches Falcon I, the first private, fully-liquid fueled spacecraft to go into orbit.

1987- "Star Trek: The Next Generation" premieres.

1887- The Yellow River, also known as the Huáng Hé, floods in China, killing between 900,000 and 2 million people in one of the deadliest natural disasters in history.

1781- The Battle of Yorktown begins. Yorktown was the last major battle of the Revolutionary War, as American troops under George Washington and French allies laid siege to the city of Yorktown, and British forces under the command of General Lord Charles Cornwallis.

Cornwallis would surrender on Oct. 19, paving the way for the end of the Revolutionary War and America's independence from Britain.

1542- Juan Rodríguez Cabrillo lands in what is now San Diego, becoming the first European to step foot on the West Coast of what would become the United States. Cabrillo is considered by many to be the "discoverer" of California.

1066- William I, Duke of Normandy, lands in England to begin the Norman Conquest, which would eventually lead to him placing himself on the throne of England.

48 B.C.- Roman general and politician Pompey the Great is assassinated on orders of Egyptian King Ptolemy after landing in Egypt.

Pompey was defeated by rival Julius Caesar in a civil war and had fled to Egypt to seek protection from Ptolemy. Fearing Caesar's wrath, however, Ptolemy had Pompey killed as he arrived at the Egyptian city of Pelusium.