This Day in History: Sept. 27 | The Warren Commission releases its findings on the JFK assassination

Sept. 27 saw the Warren Commission release its conclusions on the assassination of John F. Kennedy, but that wasn't the only major event.

TEMPLE, Texas — On Sept. 27, 1964, the Warren Commission released its findings on one of the most enduring conspiracies in American history, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

This Day in History:

1964- The Warren Commission releases its findings after months of investigation into the assassination of John F. Kennedy. The commission's findings state that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone and that there was no conspiracy to kill JFK, either domestic or international.

The report proved to be controversial, and conspiracies and questions around the assassination still persist to this day.

Other notable events on Sept. 27:

2008- Chinese astronaut Zhai Zhigang performs China's first spacewalk.

1979- The United States Congress approves the Department of Education as the 13th U.S. Cabinet.

1954- "The Tonight Show" premieres, hosted by Steve Allen.

1940- Germany, Italy and Japan sign the Tripartite Pact in Berlin, forming the Axis powers. The Pact provided for mutual assistance if any of the signatories was attacked by a country not already involved in the war.

1939- 140,000 Polish troops are taken prisoner as Warsaw surrenders to a German invasion.

1864- The Centralia Massacre. Pro-Confederate guerillas led by William T. "Bloody Bill" Anderson, alongside a young Jesse James and his brother Frank James, loot the city of Centralia, Missouri and attack a train on the North Missouri Railroad, executing 24 Union soldiers and setting fire to the train.

Later that day a Union retaliatory force would also be devastated by Anderson's much larger guerilla force in a brutal battle.

1779- John Adams is appointed to negotiate peace terms with Great Britain during the Revolutionary War.

1066- The Norman Conquest begins as William I, later known as William the Conqueror, and his forces set sail from Normandy to conquer England.

William would succeed in taking over England after a decisive victory at the Battle of Hastings, placing himself on the throne and ending over 500 years of Anglo-Saxon rule in England.