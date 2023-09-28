This Day in History | Sept. 29: United States Congress votes to create a U.S. Army

Sept. 29, 1789, saw the U.S. Congress officially approve the first standing U.S. Army, but that wasn't the only important event.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — Sept. 29, 1789, saw the official creation of the United States' first standing army, as well as several other notable events, from famous battles to iconic video game console releases.

This Day in History:

1789- The U.S. Congress votes to create a U.S. Army. A version of the Army had been formed under George Washington during the Revolutionary War in 1775, but concerns about the need and power balance of a standing army outside of times of war caused debate in the government.

On Sept. 29, 1789, the First Congress finally passed an Act clarifying the Army's role under the new Constitution on the final day of its first session.

At the time of its creation, the U.S. Army had about 800 members.

Other notable events on Sept. 29:

1996- The Nintendo 64 video game system debuts in America (A limited edition had first been released on Sept. 26.)

1990- The YF-22, a stealth fighter demonstration that would later be developed into the F-22 Raptor fighter jet, flies for the first time.

1966- Chevrolet introduces the iconic Camaro.

1939- Germany and the Soviet Union reach an agreement to divide Poland between them.

1918- Allied troops break through the Hindenburg Line, the last line of German defenses on the Western Front in World War I.

The Hindenburg Line, known as the Siegfried Line to Germany, was a several-mile-long fortified zone near the border of France and Belgium.

Australian, British, French and American troops participated in the attack on the line, which finally broke through on Sept. 29, causing Germany to retreat and allowing the Allies to press their advantage into the final month of World War I.

480 B.C.- The Battle of Salamis is fought, as a Greek fleet under the command of Themistocles defeats Xerxes I's Persian fleet. The battle is considered one of the most significant military victories of the era.