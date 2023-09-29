This Day in History: Sept. 30 | James Dean's death, Babe Ruth's home run record and the end of the Berlin Airlift

Over the years, Sept. 30 has been the date of everything from legendary sports records to the first Hispanic American being elected to U.S. Congress.

TEMPLE, Texas — Sept. 30 has seen a lot of history over the years, including the end of a major operation in the Cold War, and one of the most famous baseball records ever set.

This Day in History:

1949- The Berlin Airlift officially ends after over 250,000 flights to deliver supplies and food to the people of West Berlin, which the Soviet Union had blocked all ground traffic to.

For 15 months, 277,264 aircraft landed in West Berlin, bringing over 2 million tons of supplies to the people of the city.

The Airlift is considered a major logistical victory for the United States in the early stages of the Cold War.

Other notable events on Sept. 30:

1962- Two people die in a riot at the University of Mississippi as Black student James H. Meredith is escorted onto campus by U.S. Marshals.

Meredith successfully enrolled the next day and began attending class despite continued disruption.

1955- Actor and icon James Dean dies in a car crash in California while on his way to a race in Salinas.

1954- The USS Nautilus, the world's first nuclear-powered submarine, is commissioned by the U.S. Navy.

1947- The World Series is broadcast on TV for the first time ever as the New York Yankees face the Brooklyn Dodgers.

1927- Baseball legend Babe Ruth sets a new record by becoming the first player to hit 60 home runs in a single season, a record which would stand until Roger Maris hit 61 home runs in the (longer) 1961 season.

1889- The Wyoming state convention approves a constitution granting women the right to vote. When Wyoming is admitted into the Union the following year, it becomes the first U.S. state to allow women to vote.

1822- Joseph Marion Hernández becomes the first Hispanic American to be elected to the United States Congress.