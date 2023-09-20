This Day in History: Sept. 21 | Benedict Arnold betrays America, and the final game is played at the old Yankee Stadium

Sept. 21 saw witness to one of America's greatest betrayals, and the final game of an iconic sporting venue.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — On this day in history, America faced one of its greatest betrayals during the Revolutionary War, as well as the final game of an iconic sporting venue.

This Day in History

1780- American General Benedict Arnold commits treason against America during the American Revolution.

Arnold was a distinguished leader during his military service, even being given command of West Point, the military base that would later become the U.S. Military Academy. However, debts and frustration over not being given promotions he felt he deserved drove him to turn on his country.

On Sept. 21, 1780, Arnold met with British Major John Andre to discuss giving West Point over to the British, in return for Arnold being given a significant amount of money and a high position in the British army.

The plot between Arnold and Andre was discovered by American forces, leading to Andre being captured and executed and Arnold fleeing to the British. Arnold would go on to lead British forces against America, before moving to England after the war, never receiving all that he had been promised for his betrayal.

More Notable Events on Sept. 21:

2008- The final baseball game is played at the historic Yankee Stadium. The New York Yankees defeated the Baltimore Orioles 7-3 in the game.

The stadium opened in 1923 and saw numerous baseball legends play over the years, including Babe Ruth and Reggie Jackson.

The game's first pitch was thrown by Babe Ruth's daughter, Julia Ruth Stevens.

2004- Rock band Green Day releases their iconic album "American Idiot", which won a Grammy award for best rock album.

1970- "Monday Night Football" premieres.

1950- American actor and comedian Bill Murray is born.

1949- Chinese Communist leaders proclaim the People's Republic of China.

1947- Famed author Stephen King, best known for his horror and supernatural stories, is born.

1937- J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy novel "The Hobbit" is published.

1792- The French Monarchy is abolished by a proclamation by the National Convention in France.

46 B.C. (Believed to be)- Julius Caesar celebrates his first triumphal procession in Rome, honoring his victory over Gaul and Gaulish leader Vercingetorix.