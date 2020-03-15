WACO, Texas — Waco police are investigating a hit and run that left a man with significant injuries Sunday morning.

Police said they found a bicycle struck by a vehicle near the 100 block of South New Road. After searching the area, they found 40-year-old Brandon Rank about 100 feet away from the bicycle. His family has been notified and he was taken to a local hospital with "significant injuries."

Police are searching for a 2011 to 2014 dark grey Dodge Avenger with possible damage to the right front quarter panel.

If you see something similar to the description given, you are asked to contact Waco police at 254-750-7500 or 254-750-3662.