WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WVEC) — GAH! A "rare" 2-headed copperhead snake was found in a Virginia backyard recently.

Virginia Wildlife Management and Control — a wildlife removal service in Northern Virginia — shared a post on Sunday of photos of the rare copperhead it received on its Facebook Page.

The 2-headed snake was found in a Woodbridge backyard.

A specialist removed the 2-headed copperhead snake from the residence Monday, the business said on its Facebook page.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia took in the snake for examination and radiographs. According to a state herpetologist, the left head of the snake is the more dominant one since it's more active and responsive to stimulus.

Radiographs revealed that the two-headed snake has two tracheas and two esophagi. The left trachea is more developed than the right while the right esophagus is more developed than the left.

The two heads share one heart and one set of lungs. While two-headed snakes are rare, they reportedly don't live that long.

However, if it survives, it will likely be placed in an educational facility.

PHOTOS: Rare two-headed snake caught in Woodbridge, Va.

PHOTOS: Rare two-headed snake caught in Woodbridge, Va.

Holy snakes! A Woodbridge, Virginia resident found a rare 2-headed copperhead in the backyard last weekend.

Virginia Wildlife Management and Control / Facebook

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC