GARLAND, Texas — In early June, Robyn Brake was jet skiing at Lake Ray Hubbard when she saw a boat explode and catch fire. Instead of getting away to safety, she headed toward the billowing smoke and flames.

Brake saved the children on the boat.

RELATED: Rockwall mother on Jet Ski saves infant, young kids from burning boat

"I didn't even think. I just immediately went up, jumped on top of the jet ski and grabbed the baby and tucked her underneath my arm. And then the little girl was screaming "Help me! Help me!" and so I grabbed her by the arm and threw her behind me. I told the other little girl I'll be right back," she remembers.

Brake dropped the first two kids off at her friend's boat and went back to the burning boat to help more. She said she towed in another child and a mother who had life jackets on at this point.

On Monday, Whataburger honored Brake as a "Hometown Hero." She got a gift basket full of logoed items, unlimited Whataburger for a year, and $1,000 donated to the charity of her choice.

Brake chose to donate the money to the Rockwall Children's Advocacy Center. For this hero, everything she does is for the kids.

"If I had the option to do it again, I'd do it again and again and again."